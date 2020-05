You watching Advertisements

The fourth season of Apex Legends is officially over and you know what that means - new season. Season five brings a new legend, the tactical and resourceful teleporting badass Loba, a map update and much more and we're going through all that comes shiny and brand-new with the season shift on today's stream.

