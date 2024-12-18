We'll get our first taste of Marvel Rivals eSports this weekend

HQ

Marvel Rivals has been sweeping over the gaming world, drawing in millions of players with its fast-paced gameplay, recognisable characters, and unique visuals. However, since its launch, fans have already been anticipating it to be a great eSports endeavour, akin to Overwatch.

This weekend, from the 20th to the 22nd of December, we'll be able to see how it stacks up. Marvel Rivals' developer NetEase has set up a small tournament for North American teams to do battle in a double-elimination format.

Maps and modes will be randomised, but players can ban two heroes going into their matches to give them a bit more control before the action begins. The prize pool is $20,000 in total, with $10,000 going to 1st place, $7000 going to 2nd place, and $3000 going to 3rd place.

The teams entering the North American Marvel Rivals invitational are as follows:



NRG



NTMR Esports



Luminosity Gaming



U4RIA



Will you be watching?