Weapons continues to look freakier and freakier in latest trailer

Zach Cregger is one of the most promising horror directors of today, as the Barbarian director seems to have a real knack for scaring us silly. He'll be looking to do the same again in August when the frankly terrifying Weapons makes its arrival in cinemas.

This film revolves around a small American town that has faced a bizarre occurrence like nothing before. One night, many of the children in the local area awoke at the same time and proceeded to get out of the beds, exit their homes, and then to run off into the night, leaving parents and local authorities to ask why and whether someone or something has led to them doing this.

Recently, we got to see a frightening teaser trailer for Weapons and now the full trailer has arrived and it also will send chills down your spine. But don't take our word for it, check it out below to see why Weapons should be on your watchlist during the summer. As for the plot, the synopsis is also below.

"When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance."