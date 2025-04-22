The first teaser for Weapons will send a shiver down your spine

Warner Bros. has been steadily showing off and teasing more and more about the next horror project from Barbarian director Zach Cregger, with last week featuring the launch of a new website that delves into the unusual disappearance of several children from an American suburb. Now the time has come for the first trailer, a teaser that is chilling to say the least.

Known as Weapons, the teaser explores the disappearance of the many children and how police have already ruled out abduction and kidnapping due to the fact that every child decided to exit their homes and run away of their own volition. Or did they...? In the trailer we get to see each child running away in exactly the same manner, with their arms at a diagonal angle and almost as though they're running with something we can't see or towards something... Whatever the case, there's more than meets the eye to this bizarre situation.

Weapons will be debuting in cinemas in August on the 8th, and with the film set to star a solid cast including Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, you can see the new trailer and the synopsis below.

"When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance."