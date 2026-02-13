We talk about Highguard and recap the State of Play on this week's The Gamereactor Show

HQ

It's the end of a new week and that means we have a brand new episode of The Gamereactor Show podcast for you to enjoy. This week is another very topical episode as we're dedicating the chatter to both the very recent layoffs that have wracked developer Wildlight Entertainment and also to recap the latest State of Play broadcast too.

To begin with, Highguard is the talk of the town as we discuss the game's demise and how certain factors did not at all aid in its fight for survival. Naturally, we chat about the state of the live games segment and its outlook once more because of this.

Then we move to the State of Play and pick out the biggest and most exciting reveals of this show, spotlighting Konami's presence among others. We also chat about the format of the show and if, like the recent Nintendo Direct, something perhaps needs to be changed...

You can see this latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below or at your favourite podcast provider