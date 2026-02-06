We look back to yesterday's gripping Nintendo Direct on the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

We're back with another The Gamereactor Show podcast to carry you through into the weekend. The 78th episode is all about timely matters, as Alex and I come together to discuss the recent Nintendo Direct, Baldur's Gate getting an adaptation, the announcement of Horizon Hunters Gathering, Highguard, and more.

Yep, we recap the Direct and discuss whether or not it's time for a new format for these kinds of digital showcases, all before talking about whether continuing the Baldur's Gate III story in a TV series is a smart decision. After this, we chat Horizon Hunters Gathering and how it fits into a world of increasingly common online games that fans perhaps do not have the capacity for, with Highguard being another example.

Catch the latest podcast episode below, or on your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.