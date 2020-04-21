We take a closer look at Darksiders Genesis' Nephilim Edition

The grand Nephilim Edition of Airship Syndicate's entry into the world of long-running series Darksiders, Darksiders Genesis, landed at the office recently and we unboxed the massive package in its entirety.

The Darksiders Genesis Nephilim Edition is limited to 5000 units and features not one game, but two - Darksiders Genesis and the official Darksiders board game Darksiders: The Forbidden Land. Apart from the games, the box houses a figurine of the horseman who made his playable debut in Darksiders Genesis, Strife, a Steelbook case, an art book, the official soundtrack and a sticker sheet.

If you want to watch us unbox both the Nephilim Edition and Darksiders: The Forbidden Land, take a look at the unboxing video below.