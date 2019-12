The Season of Dawn is live right now in Destiny 2, running until March, and since it's just arrived we thought it'd be a good time to head back into Bungie's game and see what's new with this update.

If you want to see how we get on with Season of Dawn check out our live page at 15:00 GMT (16:00 CET), as we'll be trying Destiny 2 out once again for a few hours.