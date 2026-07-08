We now know the programme and panel discussions for the Celsius 232 festival, Europe's leading literary event for horror, fantasy, and science-fiction

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We are less than a week away from the start of the fifteenth edition of Celsius 232, the horror, fantasy, and science-fiction festival held in the Spanish city of Avilés (Asturias), which brings together some of the finest voices from around the world in these genres. What began as a gathering of fans and writers has grown year on year to establish itself as one of the unmissable events on Spain's cultural calendar. Writers such as Joe Abercrombie, Joe Hill, Dmitri Glujovski (creator of the Metro series), Rhianna Pratchett, Patrick Rothfuss, and Brandon Sanderson have appeared at Celsius 232 (or are regular guests).

And that's just to mention a tiny fraction of its cultural offering, because Celsius also hosts meetings with the Tolkien Society, parades by the Star Wars 501st Legion, role-playing games, film series... These are days to celebrate everyone's hobbies, whether on paper, with dice, on cinema screen or in comic-book ink. And best of all: all the activities and events are free of charge.

This year, 'Celsius 232' will welcome personalities such as

Renee Witterstaetter, Paco Plaza, Chuck Palahniuk, Joe Hill, Grady Hendrix, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, Joe Abercrombie, and actor Christopher Lambert, on the first of his two confirmed visits to Spain this year, and the organisers have now shared the full programme, which you can see here.

As a preview of what's to come, Gamereactor will be attending Celsius 232 for the first time and will be bringing you all the latest news from the event live, from the panels and activities with the guests to individual interviews with leading figures from the worlds of fantasy, horror, and science-fiction. Stay tuned next week if you want to find out more!