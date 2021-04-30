We have a bunch of gameplay from Apex Legends' Legacy season

You're watching Advertisements

The latest season of Apex Legends is only a few days away. On May 4, we'll be bidding Season 8 - Mayhem goodbye, and instead will be welcoming Legacy (aka Season 9).

While we've already given our thoughts on the upcoming season in our preview impressions, we also have a bountiful lump of gameplay so that you can check out exactly how this upcoming season's new game mode, Arenas; it's latest Legend, Valkyrie; and its newest weapon, the Bocek Bow, all play in-game.

Check out all of the gameplay below.

