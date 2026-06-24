We get to explore West City in the new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 trailer

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Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 has released a new gameplay trailer, giving us a look at the premise of the futuristic game, as well as some of the characters we'll meet, and the setting we'll explore. As we knew previously, this game is shooting us into the far, far future of the Dragon Ball setting, but that doesn't mean we won't have a few recognisable faces.

Brett, for example, sure seems like a descendant of Yamcha if I've ever seen one, and even when we're not talking about the family trees of beloved characters, Gamma 1 is helping us out, as is the one and only Bulma. Of course, there are plenty of new faces to see, too, as we're enrolling at the West City university, to learn more about the world around us and get plenty of battling experience, too.

In the battles, our protagonist can awaken a connection with heroes of the past, transforming into them and using their abilities for a short time. We see Trunks, Piccolo, Krillin, Tien, and Vegeta all hit some iconic moves, and then of course we top it all off with our main hero turning Super Saiyan.

Check out the trailer for yourself below: