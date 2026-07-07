We discuss the "Xbox reset" on today's The Gamereactor Show episode

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Yesterday, many of our major questions surrounding the future of the Xbox brand were finally answered when Asha Sharma shared a broad letter that announced over 3,200 layoffs, studios being sold off or allowed to go independent, a change to management and philosophy across the board for Microsoft's gaming division, and more. Needless to say, it led to a few headlines.

So for the purpose of this week's The Gamereactor Show, we've recorded an earlier than usual episode to spotlight this major development, where Alex and I talk all about the layoffs, the planned changes, how this will affect Xbox in the future, and discuss each element in wider depth. We also take a brief period of time to talk about the PlayStation news too and how cutting physical media support will ultimately mean.

Check out the 97th episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or on your podcast provider of choice, be this Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.