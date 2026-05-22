We discuss the Destiny dilemma and Warhorse's ambitions on the latest The Gamereactor Show

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It's been a crazy week in the video game industry for a whole slew of reasons. Naturally, this has made choosing the relevant topics for the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show a walk in the park, as for the 91st episode, we touch on Warhorse Studios, Grand Theft Auto VI, and the big story of the last 24 hours, Bungie deciding to sunset Destiny 2.

Yep, we look at Warhorse's confirmation of two games being in the pipeline, with one being a The Lord of the Rings experience. After this, we touch on the latest update to Grand Theft Auto VI's launch plans, with the project still firmly slated for a November arrival. And likewise, we even spend a ton of time discussing Destiny 2 and the choice by Bungie to move on from the game with reportedly little in the pipeline as a replacement.

Catch the latest episode of the show below, or listen to it on your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.