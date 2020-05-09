Cookies

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Watch us unbox the FFVII: Remake Cloud figurine

We received a gorgeous Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife & Hardy Daytona figurine set. Here's the unboxing video.

Square Enix's remake of Final Fantasy VII has been received exceptionally well and when a game is successful, so it the merchandise tied to it. Square Enix has long been on top of the merchandise game, especially when it comes to figurines and action figures based on its franchises, and Final Fantasy VII: Remake has been the basis for many new lines in the Play Arts Kai variety. We reported on a line set to launch later this year just recently but we also recently received the remarkably gorgeous Cloud Strife & Hardy Daytona figurine set at the office.

Take a look at our unboxing below.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

