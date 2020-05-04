Cookies

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Gorgeous FF VII: Remake action figures available for pre-order

Those looking to add some beautiful Play Arts Kai figurines of the Final Fantasy VII: Remake cast can now pre-order some.

Are you a hardcore fan of Square Enix's iconic RPG series Final Fantasy, or Final Fantasy VII specifically? Are you looking to add some gorgeous figurines to your collection? Then Square Enix's collection of Final Fantasy VII: Remake action figures could be just what you've been looking for. The collection features figurines of Tifa, Aerith, Barret, Cloud, Sephiroth, Reno and Rude (click on each name for the figurine link), each shipping with a display stand and various accessories to offer custom display options.

Each figurine will cost you $154.99 and they all differ in size and have different planned release windows. Find information below.

Tifa

Figure Size: W 2.9" x D 1.9" x H 10" tall

Release Date: November 2020

Aerith

Figure Size: W 2.5" x D 1.5" x H 9.7" tall

Release Date: December 2020

Barret

Figure Size: W 3.9" x D 1.9" x H 10.6"

Release Date: October 2020

Cloud

Figure Size: W 3.9" x D 1.9" x H 10.6"

Release Date: August 2020

Sephiroth

Figure Size: W 5.8" x D 2.1" x H 11.1"

Release Date: March 2021

Reno

Figure Size: W 3.1" x D 1.4" x H 10.9"

Release Date: January 2021

Rude

Figure Size: W 3.3" x D 1.4" x H 10.9"

Release Date: February 2021

