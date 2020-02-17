Watch us play the console version of Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders Genesis was a surprisingly accomplished action-RPG and we enjoyed returning to the franchise last year when the PC version of the game first made an appearance (you can always read our review if you want to know more). Now the isometric ARPG has landed on console and we're diving in for another look on today's livestream.

To see the game in action on Xbox One, all you have to do is head over to GR Live at 3 pm GMT / 4 pm CET and watch on as Lisa explores the opening of Strife and company's newly ported adventure.