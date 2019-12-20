Watch us play Destiny 2's Season of Dawn content

Destiny 2's seasons provide plenty of new content every time they come around, and Season of Dawn is no different, having launched this month to bring us fresh challenges between now and March 9.

That's why we tried it out on our livestream this week, but if you missed our journey back into the depths of Bungie's game, don't worry, as the full replay can be seen below, where Dóri sees what's what in this season.

For more on the Season of Dawn head this way, where we find out that Cabal Psion Flayers are playing with time to undo our win against the Red Legion.

Have you been playing Destiny 2?

You watching Advertisements