Watch the Five Nights at Freddy's movie's teaser trailer

Alex was a respectful gentleman by not including the leaked teaser trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie when he wrote about Scott Cawthon's comment about it, which makes today's news all the better.

Cawthon, Universal and Blumhouse have now released the official teaser trailer for their Five Nights at Freddy's movie, and it's filled with references for fans of the games. We'll see if the entire thing can live up to that atmosphere when the movie comes to cinemas and Peacock on October 27.