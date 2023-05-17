Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Watch the Five Nights at Freddy's movie's teaser trailer

So many people will become horrified of animatronics in October.

Alex was a respectful gentleman by not including the leaked teaser trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie when he wrote about Scott Cawthon's comment about it, which makes today's news all the better.

Cawthon, Universal and Blumhouse have now released the official teaser trailer for their Five Nights at Freddy's movie, and it's filled with references for fans of the games. We'll see if the entire thing can live up to that atmosphere when the movie comes to cinemas and Peacock on October 27.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

