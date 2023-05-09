Five Nights at Freddy's movie teaser leaks

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie teaser has leaked online, according to series creator Scott Cawthon, but the fanbase for the movie and the games it's based on is refusing to spread the teaser.

As Cawthon outlined in a Reddit post, he began to hear about the teaser leaking on the 6th of May, which led to his dismay. Then, he found that on social media fans of the games were refusing to make content about the teaser or even spread it around.

"It was really encouraging to see the fanbase pull together and push back against it," Cawthon wrote. "For those of you who resisted watching it, I think you'll be much happier when you're able to see a finished product that is edited and polished, with VFX and proper sounds."

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie began filming this year, but is expected to release this October, so the production appears to be moving pretty quickly. Are you excited for the film?