Watch Adam Driver battle dinosaurs in the trailer for 65

And just when you thought Hollywood couldn't come up with new ideas, they have done it again!

From the producer's of A Quiet Place and Raimi Productions comes 65 that seemingly mixes Jurassic Park with classical sci-fi.

Adam Driver plays a representative for a human-like race that in search of a new home accidently crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago back when Dinosaurs roamed the lands. Coincidentally, the exact same time period, 65,000,000 B.C., is also visited in the legendary JRPG Chrono Trigger.

You can view the explosive trailer below.