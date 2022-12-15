Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Watch Adam Driver battle dinosaurs in the trailer for 65

The upcoming film certainly has a unique premise.

HQ

And just when you thought Hollywood couldn't come up with new ideas, they have done it again!

From the producer's of A Quiet Place and Raimi Productions comes 65 that seemingly mixes Jurassic Park with classical sci-fi.

Adam Driver plays a representative for a human-like race that in search of a new home accidently crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago back when Dinosaurs roamed the lands. Coincidentally, the exact same time period, 65,000,000 B.C., is also visited in the legendary JRPG Chrono Trigger.

You can view the explosive trailer below.

HQ
