Warner Bros. Pictures Animation lays out its roadmap up until 2029: Expect Dr. Seuss, DC, and Hello Kitty

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Animation continues to be one of the safest and most successful bets in the box office, with many of the biggest movies of recent coming from animation teams at Disney, Sony, Universal, and more.

To this end, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation has laid out its theatrical slate for the next few years, with many projects in the pipeline for 2027 and 2028, plus The Cat in the Hat later in 2026.

For 2027, we can expect a flick known as Bad Fairies to offer a glimpse into a world of fantasy, all before Margie Claus likely arrives as the studio's big holiday offering. These movies will then be followed by a very ambitious 2028 slate where four films will be served up. Oh, The Places You'll Go will bring more of Dr. Seuss to the big screen while Dynamic Duo will be a DC option that stars Nightwing and Robin. Hello Kitty is then fairly self-explanatory, all while The Lunar Chronicles presents a futuristic and sci-fi spin on Cinderella and Rapunzel of all things.

Many of these projects are missing firm dates as of the moment and likewise do not have trailers or images to share, but you can see their logos in the roadmap below.