Warner Bros. is in talks to secure the rights to The Powerpuff Girls with plans for an animated movie

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There is a huge treasure trove of cartoon IP that is simply not being utilised enough any more, most of which used to have a home on Cartoon Network. One such example is The Powerpuff Girls, as after defining the childhood of many, the iconic cartoon has mostly faded into memory, even if there were efforts to create a live-action series a few years ago that never saw the light of day.

However, things may finally be changing for the better on this front. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. Pictures Animation is in talks to secure the rights to The Powerpuff Girls, with the hopes of eventually making an animated movie based on the IP.

This move has yet to become a reality, but Warner Bros. has teased such a hope earlier this year at CinemaCon and then proceeded to do so again at the Annecy Film Festival yesterday, so there is hope this will eventually happen.