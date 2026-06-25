Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader sells 2 million copies, gets new edition this October

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Owlcat Games' Warhammer 40,000 CRPG didn't launch at the best time. It wasn't in the best state, and it arrived just a few months after Baldur's Gate III reminded everyone that CRPGs could be really, really good. However, the game has through plenty of patches, DLCs, and strong word of mouth earned its well-deserved attention. Now Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is celebrating 2 million copies sold.

"Abelard, announce that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has sold more than 2 Million copies across PC and consoles! This is a massive, remarkable milestone that we are eternally grateful to our community for. Without you, this would not be possible," developer Owlcat Games writes in a Steam post announcing the sales milestone.

We're not just here to celebrate the latest figures in Rogue Trader's sales, though, as a new edition of the game was also revealed as part of this. This October, players will be able to get their hands on the first physical version of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, as the Voidfarer Edition lands this October. Costing £49.99 for the PS5 version and £59.99 for the Nintendo Switch 2 version, this new edition comes with a digital artbook and soundtrack, but none of the three DLCs released thus far for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.