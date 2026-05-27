Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader lets you trade body parts for machine parts in the third DLC

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There's a lot of machine goodness in The Infinite Museion, the third DLC for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. It has a new robotic companion, praising the Omnissiah. We'll interact with Warhammer's version of The Collector, who is also made out of machine parts, and we'll even be able to go all Cyberpunk on ourselves with new body modifications. If you're sick of your weak flesh, now you can trade it out.

In a new post on Steam, developer Owlcat Games takes us through how the new Augmentation System works. A new sector has opened up on your ship, the Sector Bionica, where you'll meet Genetor Ferrenc and Vivisector Martinax, two medics that are vying for your favour. Each can provide augmentation services to you, which will let you change you and your companions' body parts.

There are limitations on who can have their parts swapped. Certain alignments mean characters won't accept certain kinds of augments. Argenta, for example, won't let you put anything Heretical in her body, and Ulfar won't allow any augments as his body simply isn't suited to human cybernetics. Any Aeladri you've got aboard also won't want anything to do with the Sector Bionica. On the flip side, some characters already have augmetics on them, and that'll be reflected in new mechanics added to them.

As the Rogue Trader yourself, you can have two machine parts in your head, one in your torso, another two in your hands and one in your legs. Once you've augmented yourself, you can't go fully back to being a normal human, and will have to swap out parts with others if you don't like the new chest laser you just put between your pecs. Each of the new augmentations comes with its own upsides and downsides. New build creators are going to love poring through the fine print of all these upgrades, which arrive with The Infinite Museion on the 11th of June.