Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader developer makes all DLCs free on Nintendo Switch 2 following rocky launch

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader didn't launch in the best state back at the end of 2023. That and the fact that it launched in the same year as Baldur's Gate III meant it took a little bit of time for people to appreciate the CRPG for the great game that it is. Sadly, Owlcat Games apparently didn't manage to score a win when launching the game on a new platform, as Nintendo Switch 2 owners of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader lamented the game's state at release.

However, in a new post by Owlcat, the developer explains that the latest Nintendo Switch 2 patch comes with major performance improvements, visual overhauls, and more to remedy the faults the game experienced at launch. What's more, Nintendo Switch 2 owners will receive all the game's DLC expansions for free. That includes the currently released Void Shadows, Lex Imperialis, and The Infinite Muesion expansions, as well as the unreleased fourth expansion for the game. Not every territory is allowed to have these DLCs for free, but Owlcat Games has done as much as possible to reduce the price. In Japan, for example, players can pick up the DLC for 100 yen (around £0.46)

More Nintendo Switch 2 updates are planned, with a major bug fix apparently already in development. Owlcat Games' gesture of goodwill with giving away free DLCs is sure to win back some brownie points, even if the launch for the game on its new platform could've been better. Owlcat is known for listening to its player base, and taking their feedback on board. Recently, it ditched the idea of having its own launcher, just hours after introducing it in the first place.