Warhammer 40,000: Darktide shows us the power of the machine in new Skitarii footage

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If you don't like the look of your soft, mortal flesh, and want to add some metal in there, then Warhammer 40,000: Darktide lets you do just that with its latest DLC. We've had classes dedicated to the pursuit of the law, the abandonment of it, and now we have a new kind of ruling coming in, as the Skitarii only care about the will of the Omnissiah.

In the release trailer for the new class, which is available now by the way if you want to get stuck in as a Skitarii on your own, we see the machine-infused characters hammering, slashing, and zapping leagues of Chaos-tainted warriors. The Skitarii unto themselves seem to have a lot of variety when it comes to how they tackle Chaos, and it appears hard to define them by one playstyle.

That may just be Fatshark showcasing all the different types of new weapon you can now wield in Darktide, though. If you want to get a deeper look at the class before you decide to hit purchase, check out the release trailer, and prologue gameplay below:

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