Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters sequel revealed at Skulls Festival, known as Deathwatch

Warhammer fans will be all too familiar with developer Complex Games and publisher Frontier Foundry's turn-based tactical RPG Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, as the project launched a few years ago and proved to be a hit. As part of the annual Skulls Festival dedicated to all things Warhammer video games, the pair have just revealed the sequel to this project, which is another turn-based tactical RPG but one that sees players leading a Deathwatch squad now.

Known as Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Deathwatch, this project sees players waging war against Xenos and stopping the rise of Chaos forces at the same time, all as a Deathwatch squad that is supported by the Inquisition and the Astra Militarum.

We're told that this sequel will offer a "broader class identity, new squad customisation, and challenging new missions", with opportunities to build an elite Deathwatch squad that can battle across a main campaign and also in a Skirmish mode too.

The story for this sequel will look to showcase the pure brutality of Warhammer 40K with the synopsis explaining the following: "Rising to power as Interrogator Bastian Rath, players are thrust into command amid a conspiracy threatening the stability of the Tyrian expanse. Across scorched planets, commanders will decide the fate of the sector and the Imperium's future within it as they uncover the truth left behind in the wake of Inquisitor Rykov."

Otherwise, we can expect expanded battlefields, seven enemy factions to battle, nine playable classes, and all while the gameplay has been built to "ensure authenticity at scale," a feat managed by Complex working with the experts at Warhammer.

We don't yet know the firm launch date for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Deathwatch, but we do know that the game will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with the announcement trailer available to watch below.