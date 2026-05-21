Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector gets the full Ultramarines faction alongside its new Crusade Mode

HQ

Today has been a great day for Warhammer fans in the world of video games. The Skulls Festival has just come to a close and lovers of the war-torn universe, in both Fantasy and 40,000, have plenty of new games and future projects to look forward to.

One of the titles set to receive new content is Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, the game from Slitherine and Black Lab Games, which now features the 1.0 update for its roguelite Crusade Mode, as well as a brand new faction: the Ultramarines.

With Terminators, Blade Guard Veterans, Redemptor Dreadnoughts, Storm Speeders, and more available in every game mode, now is the time to bring the poster boys to Battlesector too.

And if you haven't tried Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector yet, the publisher has just launched a one-week free trial of the full base game, running from today until 28 May.