Volkswagen now thinks it has too many models

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Is it economically smart to bring many models to market to meet every consumer's demand and preference, or is it better with a more streamlined portfolio. It's the age-old question, one that Volkswagen have been thinking a lot about, obviously.

According to comments from CFO Arno Antlitz, the company plans to reduce complexity in both its product portfolio and technology platforms. While specific models haven't been named, the move suggests that some overlapping vehicles could eventually disappear.

This comes as VW faces mounting pressure from Chinese competitors, slower-than-expected EV growth in some markets and the impact of international tariffs. Volkswagen has already launched a major cost-cutting program that includes reducing overhead expenses.

In spite of this, VW is still launching new important models, like the I.D Polo and soon the I.D Golf, expanding its core EV offering.