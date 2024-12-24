Vitality manages to snag ropz for 2025

HQ

It appears that Robin "ropz" Kool is departing FaZe Clan, as he has reportedly already made a deal with Vitality, and will be joining its roster in 2025.

According to the report from HLTV.org, ropz and Vitality have been in talks for some time, with an agreement already having been reached. Details are still being finalised, but the rifler is all but certain to be heading to Vitality next season.

Ropz hasn't had the most stellar year in the CS2 scene, but in Shanghai he was pivotal for FaZe Clan, even helping them knock Vitality out of that tournament. Ropz will join the likes of ZywOo, apEX, flameZ, and mezii in the 2025 season, where he's bound to make a big difference.