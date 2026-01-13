Virtus.pro promotes ProbLeM to serve as Counter-Strike 2 interim coach

HQ

Virtus.pro is one of many teams whose 2026 season has kicked off by appearing at BLAST Bounty Winter 2026 this week, but it's doing so weakened as the squad doesn't actually have a permanent head coach.

The squad is competing without an individual at the helm and helping them achieve the right results and performances, which is why Virtus.pro has come to the solution that until a permanent coach can be found, the right person for the job at that, it will instead lean on an individual that it knows.

The team has decided to promote Dmitriy "ProbLeM" Martynov to serve as the interim head coach. After formerly working with V.P.Prodigy, ProbLeM will be tasked with leading the main team for a period of time that is unclear, with his first scheduled match set to occur tomorrow on January 14.

It's unclear who V.P is eyeing for the job in the long haul, but with the CS2 schedule being a no-brakes affair for 2026, there isn't exactly a perfect time to introduce someone to the organisation.