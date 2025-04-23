Virtus.pro parts ways with Counter-Strike 2 coach Pashanoj

HQ

Virtus.pro has made a move in the effort of improving the results of its Counter-Strike 2 team. The organisation has decided to part ways with coach Pavel "PASHANOJ" Legostaev, an individual who has been part of the team for nearing two years, albeit initially in the role of an analyst before being promoted to the head coach gig in September 2024.

As for why V.P has decided to move on from Pashanoj, the recent slate of major results that hasn't been up to par is no doubt a contributing factor, as the squad has been unable to really make a dent when stacked up against the best squads and players around the world.

Speaking about moving on from Pashanoj, V.P's CEO Nikolai Petrossian has stated: "The past few weeks have shown that the team needs a new coaching perspective, especially with our goals for the upcoming season in mind. Pavel fulfilled his responsibilities and supported the team during a transitional phase, but further progress now requires a different approach. We thank Pasha for his time with our club and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

There is no news on the new coach yet, but we are told to expect information relating to this very soon.