Virtus.pro overcome Twisted Minds to be crowned PUBG Global Series 10 champions

Virtus.pro came so close to earning a PUBG Global Series trophy in October when it fell at the final hurdle and lost the Series 9 grand finale to Twisted Minds. That did not happen a second time.

Over the weekend, as part of Series 10, Virtus.pro managed to overcome Twisted Minds and claim the trophy for its own. All in all, it was a rather convincing victory, as V.P notched up 157 points, which put it well clear of Twisted Minds in second with 135 points.

This is the final PUBG Global Series tournament of the year, and now all eyes are shifting to the PUBG Global Championship 2025, which will happen in Thailand between November 28 and December 14. Needless to say, both V.P and Twisted Minds will be teams to watch at the event.