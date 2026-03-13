Virtus.pro bolsters its Counter-Strike 2 team with two academy promotions

HQ

Virtus.pro went through a brief period in late 2023 when it was winning a few major titles in the world of competitive Counter-Strike, a somewhat surprising affair as the team has mostly had a spotty record in the esport. Naturally, V.P is doing what it can to stamp its name on the competitive space and the latest move on this front includes promoting two players up from its academy team.

Both Aleksandr "AquaRS" Kovalev and Dias "F0R3VER" Kutubay have been elevated from the second division team up to the main roster, filling spots that have otherwise been left open for a little bit of time.

As for how these academy stars will perform in the biggest tournaments remains to be seen and as for when this will become the case is unclear, as due to the turbulent period of change, V.P's main CS2 team isn't scheduled for a competitive appearance in the immediate future.