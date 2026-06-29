Virtua Fighter: Crossroads introduces its new character, Bakunawa Killer

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There's still a long way to go before we see the eagerly awaited next instalment in the realistic fighting game franchise Virtua Fighter, Virtua Fighter Crossroads, which is scheduled for release in 2027. However, RGG Studio does want to start immersing us in this new instalment, which will place greater emphasis on narrative and story rather than simply focusing on the realistic martial arts experience for which the series is well known.

They have now released a new trailer introducing a new character we'll be able to fight as in Crossroads. This is Bakunawa Killer, a mysterious masked figure who appears to be behind the attacks on martial artists in the fictional city of Vilasapara, where the game's plot unfolds.

Bakunawa Killer appears to use a fighting style based on classical Eastern martial arts, as if he were a kung fu master. In the trailer, we can also see Pai Chan and Cielo Salinas tracking him down whilst he masterfully defeats other fighters. Take a look below.