Vinícius' brace helps Brazil go as group leaders and Scotland wait for other teams to know their fate

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A brace by Vinícius Jr. (that could have been a hat-trick but had a goal ruled out after making a slight touch on a Scottish defender, leaving the Real Madrid player vehemently protesting, saying "it's a disgrace"), and another by Manchester United's forward Matheus Cunha, helped Brazil qualify as Group leaders after a 3-0 win over Scotland, and will play against Japan, Sweden or the Netherlands in round of 32.

It was also the match when Neymar made a return from injury, debuting in his fourth World Cup, jumping at the same time as Endrick, for the last ten minutes, for his World Cup debut. The match was played at the same time as Morocco came fro behind to beat Haiti 4-2, ending with same points as Brazil, but with a worse goal difference.

Haiti was eliminated despite scoring their first World Cup goals in history (one was an owngoal, but the other was an incredible long range shot by Wilson Isidor), and now Scotland anxiously wait for the other games to be played to know if they qualify as one of the eight best third-placed teams... but with only 3 points and -3 of goal difference, it may be a very long shot.