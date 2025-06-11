Viewers have been "cheering and jumping out of their seats" at Mortal Kombat 2 test screenings

HQ

We've still got a little while left until Mortal Kombat 2 hits theatres, but some audiences have already had the chance to see an early version of the movie via test screenings. According to Jeremy Slater, writer on Mortal Kombat 2, these screenings have gone very, very well.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Slater confirmed that he had been to test screenings, and that the audiences in those screenings were loving the movie. "I'm so excited for people to see the movie. t's been done for a while. We've been waiting for the right release date and waiting for the right window. I have been to those test screenings, which are full of Mortal Kombat fans," he said.

"Watching them react to it the way I reacted to Avengers: Endgame. They were cheering and jumping out of their seats. Every joke is landing and they are loving it. It's one of the greatest moments of my life. That's why you get into this business."

Unlike the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie, which was available on digital immediately due to COVID restrictions, the sequel will get a full theatrical and IMAX release later this year. So, if Slater is to be believed, you may have to pop into a cinema on the 24th of October, so you don't miss the glory and gore of this sequel.