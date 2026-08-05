Veterans from Bungie and Crytek present Angelic: Dark Symphony, a tactical RPG with a strong focus on storytelling

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 could be described as an evolved J-RPG where the narrative and combat are streamlined and adapted to complement each other, carving out a new space within the genre. And now, following that path to some extent, but taking a far more sinister and darker turn, we have the announcement of Angelic: Dark Symphony, the debut title from Angelicore Game Studios.

Angelicore is not a fledgling studio like Sandfall Interactive was, as it is made up of former veterans from Bungie, Crytek, and Ceidot Game Studios, bringing both technical expertise and unrivalled experience in the field of action games. In Angelic: Dark Symphony, we'll see a world in which humanity, as we know it, has vanished, and only artificially super-evolved individuals remain—who must stop other entities that have also evolved from humans but have rebelled against them, known as angels. In the game, we'll have to form a team with very different characters, each with their own motivations, but with distinctive powers that complement the group during turn-based battles.

"Angelic began with a question: what happens if humanity is forced to adapt to space faster than evolution allows?" said Erkan Bayol, Founder and Game Director at Angelicore Game Studios. "Humanity's answer was to create neo-humans, beings they would eventually call angels. But when the corporations in power recognized that neo-humans were superior to ordinary humans in almost every way, they sought to suppress and exploit them. From that moment, conflict became inevitable."

"That philosophy also shaped the game itself. Dark Symphony has no single protagonist surrounded by supporting characters. Players experience the story through different heroes as their journeys unfold in parallel, while taking full control of them in turn-based combat. You do not choose a single angel to carry the story. You experience it through all of them."

At the moment, we don't have much information about Angelic: Dark Symphony, other than that it is currently in active development and uses Unreal Engine 5. However, you can now watch the first cinematic teaser below, as well as view some screenshots.

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Does Angelic: Dark Symphony catch your eye?