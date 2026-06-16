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Version 22.5.0 of the Nintendo Switch 2 system is now available
As well as adding new languages, it has completely redesigned the look of the eShop on Switch 1.
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It's always good to see console updates supporting more languages so that anyone, wherever they live in the world, can enjoy video games. Today's Nintendo update 22.5.0 for Nintendo Switch consoles is a step in that direction, and includes patch notes specific to each hardware version.
For the Nintendo Switch 2, Dutch and Russian users are in for a treat, as the system now supports both languages; performance and power consumption issues have also been fixed.
For the Nintendo Switch 1, the changes are much more noticeable, as the eShop interface has been redesigned, and a feature has been added to fast-forward or rewind News and trailer videos in the eShop. We've included the full patch notes for both systems below.
Nintendo Switch 2 Version 22.5.0 (Released on 15 June 2026)
- Dutch and Russian have been added to the languages available for the 'Text-to-Speech' feature in Accessibility.
- Dutch and Russian have been added as languages for the "Switch voice ⇔ text during in-game chat" option in Accessibility.
- General improvements to system stability to optimise the user experience.
Nintendo Switch 1 Version 22.5.0 (Released on 15 June 2026)
- The Nintendo eShop interface has been redesigned.
- The colour of the Nintendo eShop will now match the theme colour if the theme in the system settings is set to "Basic Dark".
- You can now use the user verification PIN to confirm access to the Nintendo eShop and the use of saved payment methods.
- The ability to rewind 10 seconds or fast-forward 10 seconds using the ZL and ZR buttons has been added when watching a video in full-screen mode in News or the Nintendo eShop.
- General improvements to system stability to optimise the user experience.