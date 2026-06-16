Version 22.5.0 of the Nintendo Switch 2 system is now available

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It's always good to see console updates supporting more languages so that anyone, wherever they live in the world, can enjoy video games. Today's Nintendo update 22.5.0 for Nintendo Switch consoles is a step in that direction, and includes patch notes specific to each hardware version.

For the Nintendo Switch 2, Dutch and Russian users are in for a treat, as the system now supports both languages; performance and power consumption issues have also been fixed.

For the Nintendo Switch 1, the changes are much more noticeable, as the eShop interface has been redesigned, and a feature has been added to fast-forward or rewind News and trailer videos in the eShop. We've included the full patch notes for both systems below.

Nintendo Switch 2 Version 22.5.0 (Released on 15 June 2026)



Dutch and Russian have been added to the languages available for the 'Text-to-Speech' feature in Accessibility.



Dutch and Russian have been added as languages for the "Switch voice ⇔ text during in-game chat" option in Accessibility.



General improvements to system stability to optimise the user experience.



Nintendo Switch 1 Version 22.5.0 (Released on 15 June 2026)