Venom 3 has been greenlit

The Venom series has really failed to impress both fans and critics alike ever since the original movie debuted back in 2018, but that hasn't changed the fact that it's brought in quite a pretty penny for Sony Pictures. That's also probably the main reason that there's been a sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and now a third movie is in the works as well.

That's right, Venom 3 has officially been greenlit by Sony Pictures, as Variety reports. There's no word on a release window or date, or really much else to go on at all, but considering Tom Hardy's last appearance as Eddie Brock/Venom was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, perhaps that will play into the plot somehow.

Otherwise, it's also mentioned that Sony Pictures has also greenlit a sequel for 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife. There's also no mention of a release date or window for this one, but it does seem plausible to suggest that Paul Rudd and the young cast are probably on the cards to return.