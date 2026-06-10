VCT Masters London: Who will be joining Leviatan and Team Vitality in the playoffs?

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We're into the final day of the Swiss stage portion of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters London event, where so far, two of the eight teams for this round of play have secured a playoffs ticket, two have been eliminated from the event for good, and four are in limbo, fighting to avoid elimination and to secure one of the two other playoffs tickets.

The Swiss stage is rather succinct, meaning teams only need to notch up two wins to advance, with both Leviatan and Team Vitality doing so already. Likewise, two losses is enough to be knocked out, and both Dragon Ranger Gaming and Full Sense are sufferers of this fate.

The remaining four teams have been seeded against one another where everything is on the line. It's win and in, as they say, and a victory is the only outcome where a team will be happy with the result. To this end, the fixtures for today's final Swiss stage matches are as follows.



FUT Esports vs. NRG at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST



Global Esports vs. XLG Esports at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST



The winners will join the four teams who have already punched their playoff tickets by winning their respective regional tournament recently, these teams being G2 Esports, EDward Gaming, Team Heretics, and Paper Rex.