Valve says we'll get an update on more Steam Controller stock soon

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This Monday, the Steam Controller officially went live on Valve's storefront. Then, thirty minutes passed, and it was gone. The £85 piece of kit is the first bit of Valve's new hardware line to hit stores, and people's excitement for it was clear in how quickly it disappeared. Just because it's gone for now doesn't mean it's gone for good, though.

As posted by Valve on Bluesky, the company is looking into getting more stock immediately, and will have an update on it soon. "Steam Controller ran out faster than we anticipated, and we hate that not everyone who wanted one was able to get it. We're working on getting more in stock and will have an update on expected timeline soon," Valve said.

The one good thing about the Steam Controller running out of stock is that it could be back in stock relatively soon, considering it isn't really affected by the RAM shortages rocking the gaming world right now. Still, be wary of scalpers on eBay buying out all the stock and selling it back at a premium. Some are even trying to sell old Steam Controllers as new ones.

The fact that the Steam Controller disappeared so quickly perhaps is not a good sign for anyone wanting a new Steam Frame or Steam Machine at launch, as it looks like stock issues could plague Valve's new hardware line-up.