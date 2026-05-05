Scalpers are already trying to rip off people who want the new Steam Controller

HQ

Yesterday, the Steam Controller finally went on sale, which we told you more about just a week ago when the release date and $99 price tag were revealed. But... if you think it had a smooth and stable launch, you clearly haven't been following the gaming industry for long.

It took just half an hour for every single controller to sell out. And it seems it wasn't just extremely eager PC gamers in desperate need of a new controller who were first in line - as Kotaku now points out that the modern plague we call scalpers has also been very interested. If we take a look at eBay, it's currently overflowing with controllers being sold for up to five times the retail price - compared to what they cost just a few hours ago.

We also note that a great many people have suddenly listed the first Steam Controller (released in 2015) for sale at high prices on eBay, likely hoping that anyone who absolutely believes scalpers should be rewarded will accidentally click the wrong button and end up buying a controller that's over ten years old at completely unreasonable prices.

Valve hasn't said when they'll release more controllers, but it shouldn't take too long, so spend your money on something better than lining the pockets of scalpers instead.