Valorant Game Changers Championship 2025: EMEA hopes dashed as G2 Gozen and Karmine Corp GC are eliminated

Yesterday was a brutal day for the EMEA region at the Valorant Game Changers Championship 2025, as the two remaining organisations from the region left standing were both eliminated and sent home.

Following dropping into the elimination bracket, both Karmine Corp GC and G2 Gozen were defeated, with Kru Blaze continuing to defy the odds (winning its third knockout match) and MiBR GC still alive too.

This means that only four teams remain in this tournament, with all four either coming from North America or Brazil. We also now know the seeding for the final four matches of the tournament, as they are arranged as such.

Upper Bracket Final:



Team Liquid Brazil vs. Shopify Rebellion Gold



Lower Bracket Semifinal:



Kru Blaze vs. MiBR GC



Lower Bracket Final:



Loser of Liquid/Shopify vs. Winner of Kru/MiBR



Grand Final:



Winner of Liquid/Shopify vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final



The Upper Bracket Final is currently underway, with the Lower Bracket Semifinal planned for this afternoon. The Lower Bracket Final will take place tomorrow and the Grand Finale will occur on Sunday, November 30, when the trophy is handed out and the winner is also given $180,000 for their efforts.