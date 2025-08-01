Valorant Champions 2026 to be hosted in Shanghai

HQ

Last year, one of the many international Valorant Champions Tour events took to the Chinese metropolis of Shanghai to host a Masters-tier event. This was clearly a big success for all parties involved, as now Riot Games reveals the host location for the premier Champions 2026 event will in fact be Shanghai too.

Following the event happening in Seoul, South Korea in 2024 and Paris, France this year, Shanghai will be the host city for the 2026 tournament. No dates have been confirmed as of the moment, nor do we know the host venue, but we do at least know the country and city the big event will visit.

Riot explains: "Valorant Champions 2026 in Shanghai will be more than just the final stop on a global tour. It will be the continuation of a story that started last year, when VCT CN launched and claimed a world championship in the same season. Fans packed arenas, city streets lit up with Valorant activations, and Shanghai transformed into a living, breathing celebration of the game.

"Now, we're getting ready to bring the world back. Champions 2026 will deliver the highest level of Valorant competition while once again spotlighting the passion of VCT CN's home crowd. These are the fans who rallied behind hometown heroes like Edward Gaming, Wolves and other rising teams."

Following Shanghai 2026, the 2027 event will head to the Americas, although we don't yet know if this will be North or South America.