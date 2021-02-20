Valheim's roadmap has now been outlined in greater detail

You're watching Advertisements

Just like Among Us was last year, Valheim really has been the surprise hit of 2021 and it has taken the Steam community by storm. The Viking-inspired survival title hasn't even been out for three weeks, and it has already shifted 2 million copies and peaked at 380,000 concurrent players. It has been so successful that it has even rivalled the likes of popular esports titles CS:GO and Dota 2 within the Steam Charts for most active players.

With all of the success and with so many players onboard, we're sure that many have been looking towards the future of the game. There was a roadmap detailed by developer Iron Gate AB, but admittedly, this was a little vague and lacking in important details. Fortunately though, PC Gamer was able to catch up with the developers to discuss this roadmap in detail and shed some light on what is to come ahead for the vastly popular game.

For the first update, Hearth and Home, Iron Gate co-founder Henrik Törnqvist, stated that it will: "focus on the house building aspect of the game, with more building pieces and stuff to do in and around the house." The second update, Cult of the Wolf, is quite different to this as it will instead focus on the adventure aspects and will feature "some new fun and different encounters for the players."

The third update for the game, Ships and the Sea, as its name suggests, will be focused on ship customisation and the ocean itself. When talking about this update, Törnqvist said: "it's not not as populated, I guess you could say, as the rest of the land biomes, so we want some more stuff to do out in the ocean." And finally, the last update, Mistlands, looks to be a big one as the intent is to bring new items, new resources, and a new boss to the game.