Valheim's next big expansion is here

Ashlands has landed, Valheim's latest major expansion that not only offers a whole new landmass filled with deadly monsters. But also new materials to forge new, powerful weapons with. The expansion also offers a whole bunch of new building elements and game mechanics, as well as (of course) both a brand new, evil boss as well as miniboss.

The update is live now and available for free download if you own the game, along with the sizzling animated launch trailer that you can check out below.

