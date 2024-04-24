Valheim's latest expansion now available for beta testing

HQ

They say you have to wait for something good, and we fans have certainly waited for what promises to be the last major expansion before Valheim's 1.0 release.

The Ashlands, as the southernmost part of the game has now been named, is pretty much what we can expect, fire, lava and untimely death. But also a chance to discover new raw materials, with which completely new possibilities open up.

The expansion comes packed with new goodies for us Vikings to sink our teeth into, including more than 70 new building parts, more than 30 new weapons and much, much more.

The full list, in non-specific terms, is:

* 30+ New weapons * New bombs and ammunitions * 3 New armour sets * 2 New capes * 10+ New creatures * 70+ New buildable items * 5 New crafting station upgrades * 30+ New crafting materials * 15+ New food items and potions * New locations * New music * New events * New mechanics

More detailed information can be found here for those who don't care about spoilers. Ashlands is currently available for beta testing and the official launch is expected within four weeks, based on previous patterns from the developers.

Are you excited about Ashlands?