Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Valheim

Valheim sets sail for Playstation 5 in 2026 with full crossplay

After years as a PC and Xbox exclusive, the Swedish viking adventure will launch on PlayStation 5 next year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After a long stint as a PC and Xbox exclusive, the developers have finally confirmed that the all-Swedish viking sensation Valheim will be released on PlayStation 5 next year. The announcement came via a brand-new, bombastic trailer (which you can watch below) that invites us all to once again dream of the mythical, perilous land.

The trailer offers a moody journey through mist-shrouded forests, roaring storms, and fiery bosses—all showcased in the series' signature low-poly style that blends Nordic heritage with pure adventure. Crossplay will also be supported across all platforms, meaning long-time players can jump back in to help new PlayStation vikings on their journey.

Will you be picking up Valheim on PlayStation next year?

HQ
Valheim

Related texts



Loading next content