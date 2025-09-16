Valheim sets sail for Playstation 5 in 2026 with full crossplay

HQ

After a long stint as a PC and Xbox exclusive, the developers have finally confirmed that the all-Swedish viking sensation Valheim will be released on PlayStation 5 next year. The announcement came via a brand-new, bombastic trailer (which you can watch below) that invites us all to once again dream of the mythical, perilous land.

The trailer offers a moody journey through mist-shrouded forests, roaring storms, and fiery bosses—all showcased in the series' signature low-poly style that blends Nordic heritage with pure adventure. Crossplay will also be supported across all platforms, meaning long-time players can jump back in to help new PlayStation vikings on their journey.

Will you be picking up Valheim on PlayStation next year?