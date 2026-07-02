Valheim may not get any further content updates after its 1.0 launch

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In a couple of months, on September 9, Iron Gate will officially transition Valheim from an Early Access game to a complete 1.0 build. When this happens, a major update will be introduced that adds a bunch of new content to the title, but this may also be the final major content addition for Valheim.

As confirmed in an FAQ post, Iron Gate comments on whether there will be continued support for Valheim post the 1.0 launch. Simply put, the developer wouldn't commit to additional support being bug fixing and quality of life improvements.

"We will continue to improve the game with bugfixes and quality of life stuff, though for exactly how long the game will continue to receive updates is currently too soon to say. Likewise, it is too soon to say whether or not there will be more content added to the game in the future".

Likewise, the FAQ reveals that the new 1.0 content is mostly focussed on the Deep North biome even if there will be improvements elsewhere, all while the game will be getting a price hike to $29.99 to reflect the "transition from an Early Access game to a full release, and therefore will offer a full experience."

Otherwise, we're told not to expect broad cross-platform save progression support, and that the download size for the game will be rather accessible at around 4.3 GB on most platforms.

Will you be checking out Valheim 1.0 this September?